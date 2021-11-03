Medallia Launches Digital Suite
Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience solutions, has launched the integrated Medallia Digital Suite, which combines actionable user feedback metrics with complete behavioral data to help organizations understand and optimize digital experiences in real time.
"The Medallia Digital Suite delivers complete visibility into digital experiences," said Medallia Chief Product Officer Sarika Khanna in a statement. "The ability to identify, quantify, and respond to customer issues with websites or mobile applications as a customer is using them is potentially game-changing and critical to preventing lost revenue, creating better experiences, and increasing share of wallet."
Artificial intelligence helps organizations get to the heart of digital issues by distilling more than 60 observed digital behaviors and tying them to critical business outcomes, like revenue impact. This information helps organizations measure and optimize all of their digital experiences, including creating frictionless website transactions, high-adoption mobile applications, and digital tools that keep employees productive and engaged.
With the Medallia Digital Suite, businesses can do the following:
- Identify digital issues and quantify their revenue impact;
- Proactively detect a customer struggling with a website or application, connect them with assistance, and help keep that customer in their preferred channels;
- Optimize mobile app experiences, with scroll heatmaps, error tracking, and app store review management;
- Leverage new browser feedback extension capabilities to tap into employee sentiment directly within business applications;
- Gain visibility into the digital signals they need to help make customers feel known; and
- Deploy AI and machine learning (ML) technology to better understand customer buying behavior.