Medallia Launches Digital Suite

Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience solutions, has launched the integrated Medallia Digital Suite, which combines actionable user feedback metrics with complete behavioral data to help organizations understand and optimize digital experiences in real time.

"The Medallia Digital Suite delivers complete visibility into digital experiences," said Medallia Chief Product Officer Sarika Khanna in a statement. "The ability to identify, quantify, and respond to customer issues with websites or mobile applications as a customer is using them is potentially game-changing and critical to preventing lost revenue, creating better experiences, and increasing share of wallet."

Artificial intelligence helps organizations get to the heart of digital issues by distilling more than 60 observed digital behaviors and tying them to critical business outcomes, like revenue impact. This information helps organizations measure and optimize all of their digital experiences, including creating frictionless website transactions, high-adoption mobile applications, and digital tools that keep employees productive and engaged.

With the Medallia Digital Suite, businesses can do the following: