Salesforce Adds to Field Service

Salesforce today introduced four new capabilities for Field Service to help businesses equip their mobile workforces for the future, scale resources to handle more complex jobs, customize mobile workflows, provide customers with self-service scheduling, and use video to troubleshoot issues in real time.

"With customers and employees looking for fast and easy service, the field service industry is ripe for change," said Paul Whitelam, general manager of field service management at Salesforce, in a statement. "Salesforce is continuing to evolve our field service management platform to meet the needs of customers and field service employees in this all-digital world, and these latest innovations bring more trust, speed, and convenience to every field service interaction."

The latest additions to Salesforce Field Service include the following:

Enhanced Scheduling and Optimization Engine, which will run on Hyperforce, a reimagination of Salesforce's platform architecture.

Lightning Web Components for Field Service, which will allow businesses and partners to customize the Salesforce Field Service mobile app with advanced features and workflows and new opportunities for partners and system integrators to create industry-specific applications.

Appointment Assistant Self-Service Scheduling, which enables customers to schedule, cancel, confirm, or reschedule appointments without waiting on hold. And as customers make these changes, technician schedules and service resources automatically adjust for the new schedule.

Visual Remote Assistant Two-Way Video, which lets agents and customers collaborate over video in real time to troubleshoot issues. Technicians can get real-time training or pull in additional support from co-workers when needed.

DocuSign also yesterday released ;DocuSign CRM for Field Service, which will allow companies to automate how they track, enforce, and update contract terms across departments and while in the field. It can bring in data on warranties and service level agreements from DocuSign directly into Salesforce Service Cloud.