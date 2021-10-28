Zuora Launches CPQ X for the Subscription Economy
Zuora, providers of a cloud-based subscription management platform, today announced Zuora CPQ X, an enhanced configure, price, quote (CPQ) offering for the subscription economy.
Zuora CPQ X is purpose-built to help sales and finance teams support quotes and orders throughout the subscriber lifecycle. Zuora CPQ can ramp up deals over time, apply future discounts, or even extend the duration of contracts. It's also configured to handle changing orders when subscriptions are regularly modified.
"Modern businesses must be prepared to handle the dynamic nature of ongoing services that change and grow over time," said Sri Srinivasan, chief product and engineering officer at Zuora, in a statement. "CPQ X has redesigned quoting for the subscription-first world, where unlike the previous product-centric world, quoting is constant. This means sales and finance teams must be in sync, from bookings to billings, collections, and revenue recognition."
Zuora CPQ works with Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, and Zuora Collect to support the full quote-to-revenue process with one solution.
"CPQ X has become a valuable part of our quoting workflows," said Robert Brown, director of financial systems at Verisk, in a statement. "After collaborating with Zuora and extensively testing CPQ X, we've significantly streamlined the quoting process for our sales team. In fact, early results show a 76 percent time savings in generating quotes."
"Zuora CPQ helps us to unify our entire monetization process from quote to revenue and, since it’s purpose-built for subscriptions first, enhances our agility,” said Florian Rachny, senior director of strategic business operations at Mendix, in a statement. "Our first tests look very promising with CPQ X, and we're seeing new flexibility to consolidate both subscriptions and one-time charges on a single quote."
Related Articles
Interbrand and Zuora Partner to Help Companies in the Subscription Economy
14 Feb 2019
Through the partnership, Zuora and Interbrand will help companies looking to launch new subscription services.
Zuora Launches Updated Central Platform for Subscription Businesses
28 May 2020
Free platform workflows enable customer growth and agility during unpredictable market conditions