Zuora Launches CPQ X for the Subscription Economy

Zuora, providers of a cloud-based subscription management platform, today announced Zuora CPQ X, an enhanced configure, price, quote (CPQ) offering for the subscription economy.

Zuora CPQ X is purpose-built to help sales and finance teams support quotes and orders throughout the subscriber lifecycle. Zuora CPQ can ramp up deals over time, apply future discounts, or even extend the duration of contracts. It's also configured to handle changing orders when subscriptions are regularly modified.

"Modern businesses must be prepared to handle the dynamic nature of ongoing services that change and grow over time," said Sri Srinivasan, chief product and engineering officer at Zuora, in a statement. "CPQ X has redesigned quoting for the subscription-first world, where unlike the previous product-centric world, quoting is constant. This means sales and finance teams must be in sync, from bookings to billings, collections, and revenue recognition."

Zuora CPQ works with Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, and Zuora Collect to support the full quote-to-revenue process with one solution.