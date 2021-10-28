PagerDuty Updates Customer Service Application for Salesforce Service Cloud
PagerDuty, a provider of digital operations management, has updated PagerDuty for Salesforce Service Cloud to help companies instantly update service agents and stakeholders of customer-impacting incidents, drive action, and engage with experts across the organization. The app is available on the Salesforce AppExchange.
This application upgrade provides agents and key stakeholders with a direct line of escalation and mobilization to the right technical teams for customer-impacting issues. The upgrade includes a status dashboard and console directly within Service Cloud to resolve cases from end to end, escalate cases to response teams, and communicate with responders within the app or via Slack.
"As businesses rapidly transform to provide always-on digital experiences, consumers' needs continue to outpace teams' ability to scale efficiently and improve quality of service," said Sean Scott, chief product officer of PagerDuty, in a statement. "PagerDuty brings the power of centralizing the customer, engineering, and ticketing data into one platform, empowering customer-facing teams to drive proactive case management with Salesforce."
"We are excited that PagerDuty is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they break down walls between service agents and development teams," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."
