PagerDuty Updates Customer Service Application for Salesforce Service Cloud

PagerDuty, a provider of digital operations management, has updated PagerDuty for Salesforce Service Cloud to help companies instantly update service agents and stakeholders of customer-impacting incidents, drive action, and engage with experts across the organization. The app is available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

This application upgrade provides agents and key stakeholders with a direct line of escalation and mobilization to the right technical teams for customer-impacting issues. The upgrade includes a status dashboard and console directly within Service Cloud to resolve cases from end to end, escalate cases to response teams, and communicate with responders within the app or via Slack.