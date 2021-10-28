InMobi Launches Curated, Vertical Centric Marketing Platforms
InMobi, a provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies, has launched Curated by InMobi, a series of customized marketplaces based on both audience and contextually relevant supply to better help mobile advertisers reach consumers.
With custom-built audiences, custom creative support, pre-built supply packages, and managed service for optimizing campaign performance, Curated will initially feature premium sports and holiday shopping as vertical offerings in the beta version, with additional audiences expected early next year.
"Scale and relevance are usually influenced by industry seasonality and audience consumption patterns, but content and context are king," said Kunal Nagpal, senior vice president and general manager of publisher platform and exchange at InMobi, in a statement. "Advertisers sometimes hesitate when it comes to mobile advertising, given the additional layers required to find the right audience; our offering will potentially ensure supply validity and audiences for brands looking to reach these audiences."
"Mobile programmatic advertising is a nuanced space, and a curated approach of representing contextually relevant supply and audiences to advertisers is a great way of adding value to their mobile strategy," said Geoff Litwer, vice president of programmatic and display media at Tinuiti, in a statement. "Curated is designed to help bring more control and predictability to the marketing outcomes that we are trying to drive for our advertiser clients and deliver stronger ROI."
"More brands are investing in mobile programmatic marketing strategies, but a contextually relevant, brand-safe, scalable, audience-targeted, and measurable environment is key to the success of these campaigns," said Alexander Potts, vice president of programmatic and media lead at Tombras, in a statement. "Curated by InMobi intends to deliver exactly that and help us drive strong ROI for our advertiser clients within the mobile environment."