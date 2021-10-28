InMobi Launches Curated, Vertical Centric Marketing Platforms

InMobi, a provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies, has launched Curated by InMobi, a series of customized marketplaces based on both audience and contextually relevant supply to better help mobile advertisers reach consumers.

With custom-built audiences, custom creative support, pre-built supply packages, and managed service for optimizing campaign performance, Curated will initially feature premium sports and holiday shopping as vertical offerings in the beta version, with additional audiences expected early next year.