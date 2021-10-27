Upland Launches Altify Sales Reference Manager

Upland Software has released Altify Sales Reference Manager, a reference application built natively on the Salesforce platform and available through the Salesforce AppExchange.

With Sales Reference Manager, Upland users can widen their pool of relevant reference accounts directly within Salesforce.

"To close deals, revenue teams and Upland customers need access to contacts who are willing to join live peer-to-peer reference calls. But finding the right contact, especially on a tight deadline, is a recurring challenge in traditional selling processes," said Patrick Morrissey, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise sales and marketing solutions at Upland, in a statement. "Sales Reference Manager reduces the bottleneck facing B2B revenue teams, placing control in the hands of the actual relationship holders and doing so natively within Salesforce."

Sales Reference Manager provides targeted reference account suggestions directly in Salesforce opportunity records, routes new reference requests to relationship owners, and matches Salesforce opportunities with reference accounts first and contacts second.