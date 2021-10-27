DeepTarget's DXP Gets a U.S. Patent

DeepTarget, a provider of targeted communications across digital channels for banks and credit unions, has collected a U.S. patent (No. 11,157,966) for its Digital Experience Platform (DXP) including 3D StoryTeller.

The patent covers 42 claims encompassing the system and methods for generating and sending personalized campaign messages, including a system setup module, a client information server, a production server, and a story delivery module that dynamically creates multifaceted prisms with personalized messages, unique for each user, based on user intelligence, user preferences, and/or preset rules.

DeepTarget's DXP uses any selected combination of targeted lists, preset rules, and artificial intelligence (AI) to present timely customer communications, including offers, video messages, onboarding action prompts, and financial wellness tools. Campaigns can be designed once and deployed across all channels.

When DeepTarget DXP is combined with the 3D Storyteller, marketers turn raw data into personalized user experiences in real time.