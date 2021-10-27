DeepTarget's DXP Gets a U.S. Patent
DeepTarget, a provider of targeted communications across digital channels for banks and credit unions, has collected a U.S. patent (No. 11,157,966) for its Digital Experience Platform (DXP) including 3D StoryTeller.
The patent covers 42 claims encompassing the system and methods for generating and sending personalized campaign messages, including a system setup module, a client information server, a production server, and a story delivery module that dynamically creates multifaceted prisms with personalized messages, unique for each user, based on user intelligence, user preferences, and/or preset rules.
DeepTarget's DXP uses any selected combination of targeted lists, preset rules, and artificial intelligence (AI) to present timely customer communications, including offers, video messages, onboarding action prompts, and financial wellness tools. Campaigns can be designed once and deployed across all channels.
When DeepTarget DXP is combined with the 3D Storyteller, marketers turn raw data into personalized user experiences in real time.
"This patent strengthens DeepTarget's position at the forefront of digital marketing innovation," said Preetha Pulusani, CEO of DeepTarget, in a statement. "Our mission from day one has been to use technology to closely emulate the human experience digitally, resulting in tremendous ROI across our customer base. Our vision to empower FIs of all sizes to drive growth through advanced technology previously reserved for mega FIs has put the power of AI in the hands of community FIs. We are deeply honored to be recognized for our innovation with DXP and 3D Storyteller and proud of the efforts of our team in making it accessible to all."
"DeepTarget is fulfilling a critical need in the market by enabling banks and credit unions to utilize AI and machine learning to enhance their marketing initiatives and effectively compete with much larger institutions," said Terry Ammons, a fintech leader and partner at Wipfli, in a statement. "What they are doing for their clients is truly unique, and this patent validates that."
Related Articles
Alogent Partners with DeepTarget on Digital Engagements for Banks and Credit Unions
16 Sep 2020
The integration between Alogent and DeepTarget allows financial institutions to personalize messaging to customers.
DeepTarget Partners with MDT
25 Feb 2021
DeepTarget-MDT partnership helps credit unions engage members during their digital banking journeys.