Alida Launches Fall 2021 Release

Customer experience solutions provider Alida today launched its Fall 2021 product release with new capabilities in customer, employee, product, and brand experience.

New product features include artificial intelligence-driven text analytics and dashboards, improvements to administrative tasks for Alida Touchpoint users, and easier integration into third party customer systems. Alida also introduced a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) solution.

"Today's release builds on our market-leading customer experience management (CXM) products and services," said Riaz Raihan, president of products and engineering at Alida, in a statement. "No other platform combines such a powerful and feature-rich set of solutions to collect, unlock, and act on customer and employee insights. With Alida's DEI offering, organizations can now truly uncover employee sentiment and manage DEI programs that have impact."

The Fall 2021 product release enhancements include the following: