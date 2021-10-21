Chili Piper Launches Distro to Route Inbound Leads in Real Time

Chili Piper, providers of an inbound conversion platform for revenue teams,today launched Distro, an optimization platform that seamlessly routes and assigns multiple Salesforce objects, including leads, contacts, opportunities, cases, and accounts, in real time to the right rep at the right time.

Distro includes lead-to-account matching, whether a lead comes through web form or an offline source. Teams can create intelligent rules to decide which lead gets routed to which reps.