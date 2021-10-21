Chili Piper Launches Distro to Route Inbound Leads in Real Time
Chili Piper, providers of an inbound conversion platform for revenue teams,today launched Distro, an optimization platform that seamlessly routes and assigns multiple Salesforce objects, including leads, contacts, opportunities, cases, and accounts, in real time to the right rep at the right time.
Distro includes lead-to-account matching, whether a lead comes through web form or an offline source. Teams can create intelligent rules to decide which lead gets routed to which reps.
"Today, capturing existing demand for a product or service in real time is vital, yet ensuring each lead is routed and assigned correctly is way harder than it needs to be," said Nicolas Vandenberghe, co-founder and CEO of Chili Piper, in a statement. "With Distro, we can help B2B sales and marketing teams automate the first step in a meaningful engagement and prevent leads from falling out of the marketing funnel. This is a crucial step for increasing inbound conversion rates and boosting revenue generation."