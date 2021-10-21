Conviva Expands Its Streaming Platform

Conviva, providers of a measurement platform for streaming media, has expanded its streaming platform to deliver purpose-built technology and real-time data to enable end-to-end advertising audience measurement for publisher customers and their ecosystem partners.

Conviva's global streaming audience measurement technology delivers session-level and census-level measurement through Conviva's Stream Sensor, which provides continuous collection of every session.

Conviva's Stream ID provides identity solutions using first-party data while still accommodating consumer choice and privacy regulations globally.

Conviva's platform expansion supplying Stream ID and the Stream Sensor data it carries are built using a common identity model that creates ecosystem interoperability from both content partners and ecosystem activation destinations. Publishers retain full control of their streaming data and audiences.

Conviva' evolution is being led by the company's recently appointed president and CEO, Keith Zubchevich, a streaming industry veteran with more than a decade at Conviva, most recently as chief strategy officer.