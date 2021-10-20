Calix Adds HubSpot Integration and Professional Edition to Marketing Cloud

Calix has integrated Calix Marketing Cloud with HubSpot CRM, enabling broadband service providers (BSPs) to tap valuable tools like email, landing pages, social, digital ads, and nurture data directly from Marketing Cloud.

Calix also launched the Professional Edition of its Marketing Cloud, further expanding its Revenue EDGE platform for marketers. The Professional Edition incorporates demographic data covering 122 million U.S. households to help marketers expand into new markets, drive subscriber acquisition, and increase average revenue per user.

Calix Marketing Cloud already integrated with Mailchimp and Facebook. By combining the broadband industry-specific data of Marketing Cloud with HubSpot's inbound marketing methodology, BSPs can automate the end-to-end marketing process with Marketing Cloud. Marketers using HybSpot's email automation platform with Calix Marketing Cloud will be able to automate and deploy tailored campaigns to enriched audience segments based on specific events and behaviors, such as regularly exceeding usage limits. These capabilities will eventually expand to include data from other facets of the HubSpot platform, such as landing pages, social, digital ads, and nurture campaigns.

The campaign performance dashboard in Marketing Cloud offers end-to-end, real-time visibility into key performance metrics from the HubSpot platform, such as open rates, click-throughs, unsubscribes, and bounce rates.

"Our quest to simplify marketing for BSPs continues with this latest integration with HubSpot, making it easier and more cost-effective than ever for them to deliver high-impact omnichannel campaigns," said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix, in a statement. "Data from HubSpot, combined with the real-time behavioral insights of Marketing Cloud, gives marketers everything they need to craft, target, and execute personalized offerings that will excite subscribers, increase engagement, and grow their business. With truly automated end-to-end marketing processes at their fingertips, marketers are uniquely positioned to demonstrate, dollar for dollar, the value of marketing." "With the unified capabilities of Calix Marketing Cloud and HubSpot, we will be able to more easily deliver omnichannel marketing campaigns that will excite our customers, build our brand, and grow our business," said John Hill, manager of ecommerce and communications at GVTC, in a statement. "We are focused on delivering new and engaging experiences to our customers, and this integration will make our marketing team's job significantly easier. They'll be able to streamline marketing processes, freeing them to focus on more strategic initiatives, while optimizing resources and driving efficiencies. With Calix, we're confident that we can execute world-class marketing campaigns that will help us compete and win in a highly competitive environment."

Marketing Cloud Professional Edition, meanwhile, combines rich behavioral data specific to the broadband industry with demographic data from 122 million U.S. households, with insights like age, family composition, and technology adoption rates. It integrates 10 major lifestyle groups and 53 syndicated audience personas built from more than 10,000 demographic and behavioral attributes.

It will enable BSPs to prioritize new market expansions, identify and acquire new subscribers, prioritize planning for future network builds, and implement cross-sell and upsell campaigns. Thanks to the built-in ROI dashboards and integrations with major marketing platforms like Mailchimp and HubSpot, Calix Marketing Cloud Professional Edition will continuously measure results and monitor campaign effectiveness automatically via artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.