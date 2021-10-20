Copper CRM Integrates with Google Calendar

Copper's CRM Chrome extension is now integrated with Google Calendar. This CRM integration is purpose-built for businesses that run on Google Workspace

With the Copper Chrome extension, Copper now operates directly alongside Calendar and provides a summary view that contextualizes meeting attendees and highlights suggested contacts related to a particular email thread or calendar event. In one click, teams gain instant access to enriched contextual information, can add invited meeting participants to Copper, and expand their networks.

"Emails and meetings are still the main relationship drivers in business today, yet it's never been more difficult for professionals to wrangle all of the information they know about a certain customer or prospect," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Copper, in a statement. "We released our Google Calendar integration to help businesses automatically organize this information without unnecessary administrative work. This is the first of multiple product updates to come to life in Q4, and we remain fully committed to being the leading Google Workspace-integrated CRM platform." "Copper is a perfect example of a business that's grown alongside Workspace," said Matthew Izaat, product manager for Google Cloud, in a statement. "[Their] customers value a best-in-class CRM solution with deep, native integration to critical Workspace apps, such as Gmail, Drive, and Calendar."

The Copper Chrome extension has been natively integrated with Gmail since 2015.