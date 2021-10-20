Linc Integrates CX Automation Solution with Kustomer

Linc has integrated its CX Automation solution with Kustomer and made it available through Kustomer's App Marketplace.

This new integration connects artificial intelligence and live customer service agents. Kustomer users also gain access to Linc's CX Automation solutions, which resolve ecommerce use cases through pre-built and extensible digital workers.

Linc's AI-powered automated chat will optimize companies' one-on-one interactions with customers on the Kustomer platform across all conversational channels, including social networks like Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct, and WhatsApp. Its digital workers can resolve more than 300 common use cases and offload more than 85 percent of customer inquiries from the contact center. These use cases cover consultative selling, buying assistance, post-purchase order support, and customer retention.