RevTrax Integrates Its Offer Management Platform with Salesforce Service Cloud

RevTrax, a marketing platform provider, has integrated its Offer Management Platform with Salesforce Service Cloud and made it available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

This app will help companies to deliver secure, intelligent customer service offers digitally to consumers worldwide, leveraging RevTrax's consumer behavior data and insights. Customer service representatives using Service Cloud can choose from a list of management-approved offers, generate a single-use link, and message to consumers via Service Cloud. The app leverages all communication channels supported by Service Cloud, including email, messaging apps, web chat, social media, mobile in-app and more.

This collaboration also mitigates the risk of fraud and over-redemption while generating transaction-level data that ties each consumer engagement to a retail redemption in real time. Companies that leverage this integration can deliver offers to customers worldwide securely, maintain complete offer control and accountability, and deliver resolutions faster and deliver an optimized customer experience.

Companies can use various RevTrax offer formats to deliver customer service offers via any of Service Cloud's supported messaging channels, including the following:

RevTrax Single-Use eComm Codes, which deactivate upon offer redemption;

Universal Mobile Offer, to deliver mobile offers via barcodes that can be scanned from a phone at a network of retailers; and

eReceipt Rewards, where consumers send proof of purchase, which is validated by RevTrax, and consumers then receive a text with a link to redeem their reward or discount in the form of a retail gift card, coupon, Visa eGift Card, Paypal, or Venmo.