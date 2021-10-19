RevTrax Integrates Its Offer Management Platform with Salesforce Service Cloud
RevTrax, a marketing platform provider, has integrated its Offer Management Platform with Salesforce Service Cloud and made it available on the Salesforce AppExchange.
This app will help companies to deliver secure, intelligent customer service offers digitally to consumers worldwide, leveraging RevTrax's consumer behavior data and insights. Customer service representatives using Service Cloud can choose from a list of management-approved offers, generate a single-use link, and message to consumers via Service Cloud. The app leverages all communication channels supported by Service Cloud, including email, messaging apps, web chat, social media, mobile in-app and more.
This collaboration also mitigates the risk of fraud and over-redemption while generating transaction-level data that ties each consumer engagement to a retail redemption in real time. Companies that leverage this integration can deliver offers to customers worldwide securely, maintain complete offer control and accountability, and deliver resolutions faster and deliver an optimized customer experience.
Companies can use various RevTrax offer formats to deliver customer service offers via any of Service Cloud's supported messaging channels, including the following:
- RevTrax Single-Use eComm Codes, which deactivate upon offer redemption;
- Universal Mobile Offer, to deliver mobile offers via barcodes that can be scanned from a phone at a network of retailers; and
- eReceipt Rewards, where consumers send proof of purchase, which is validated by RevTrax, and consumers then receive a text with a link to redeem their reward or discount in the form of a retail gift card, coupon, Visa eGift Card, Paypal, or Venmo.
"When a consumer is upset, they expect and deserve an immediate resolution, which in today's world means instantly providing a high-value customer service offer digitally, not sticking something in the mail. RevTrax marries our Offer Management Platform with the world's best customer service platform to change how brands fulfill digital customer service offers," said Seth Sarelson, co-founder and chief operating offer of RevTrax, in a statement.
"The Offer Management Platform app from RevTrax is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it enables customers to deliver digital customer service offers to consumers," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."