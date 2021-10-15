Amobee Partners with Catalina

Amobee, a subsidiary of Singtel and provider of advertising technology, and Catalina, a shopper intelligence and omnichannel media solutions provider, are partnering to provide advertisers with real-time insights from UPC-level transaction data.

Through this partnership, advertisers will now be able to leverage Amobee's In-Flight Optimization for consumer packaged goods companies with insights from Catalina's real-time point-of-sale (POS) data to analyze current campaign effectiveness and inform online strategy and campaign optimization.

"In this age of uncertainty and an ever-changing consumer landscape, In-Flight Optimization is more relevant and more powerful than ever before; consumers are still out there, they just may be shopping differently than they were pre-pandemic," said Dini Beretz, vice president of business development at Amobee, in a statement. "Partnering with Catalina, Amobee can now offer advertisers new levels of insights to make faster, smarter, real-time data-driven decisions." "CPG advertisers today need access to highly-scaled deterministic data at faster intervals to make data-driven decisions that improve advertising effectiveness and optimize performance," said Brian Dunphy, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and channel sales at Catalina, in a statement. "We're excited to work with Amobee to uncover new and different ways to help advertisers more accurately measure how Catalina's real-time offline sales data can improve online performance and more effectively reach their target customers with consistent engagement."

With Amobee In-Flight Optimization for CPG and insights from Catalina's real-time POS data, The Richards Group saw a two-to-one return on investment across select brand categories for one of its CPG clients and a 388 percent increase in offline conversations in the first month. The agency was able to eliminate costly modeling by directly connecting Catalina's shopper data to ad campaigns and reach 25 million unique users. The Richards Group anticipates implementing this solution for their CPG clients moving forward.