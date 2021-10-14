Khoros Launches Autumn Innovation Release

Khoros, a provider of customer engagement software and services, today launched its 2021 Autumn Innovation Release of its contact center solution, with new artificial intelligence and messaging capabilities.

New features in the Autumn Innovation Release include the following:

Secure forms in messaging, offering a path to purchase without leaving the conversation. Users can now collect data—even sensitive data—with secure forms that comply with Payment Card Industry and the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) requirements. Consumers can also authenticate and complete transactions seamlessly in a messaging conversation.

No code chatbot creation and management that expands the Khoros Bot offering with an extensive array of new use cases.

Zoom integration that lets companies host public Zoom events and webinars or private meetings directly from their owned communities, with full access to Zoom's options and features.

Private message escalation, which takes community conversations private when sensitive data needs to be shared.