Chili Piper Integrates with HubSpot CRM

Chili Piper, providers of an inbound conversion platform for sales and marketing teams, has integrated with HubSpot CRM, making advanced lead routing and scheduling functionality available directly to HubSpot CRM customers and allowing teams to turn inbound leads into qualified meetings instantly.

"HubSpot CRM has been our most in-demand integration request," said Nicolas Vandenberghe, co-founder and CEO of Chili Piper, in a statement. "By making it possible for HubSpot CRM users to leverage their data with our platform, they can qualify, route, and book meetings more easily, maximizing inbound lead conversions while accelerating revenue."

With this two-way integration, Chili Piper customers who use HubSpot CRM can now reference HubSpot CRM data to qualify and route leads in Chili Piper in real time. They can also automatically update their HubSpot CRM when leads are assigned and meetings are booked, canceled, or rescheduled.

"Chili Piper's sales scheduling and routing platforms help revenue teams at top B2B brands increase their conversion rates, customer satisfaction, and productivity," said Scott Brinker, vice president of platform ecosystem at HubSpot, in a statement. "We're thrilled with this integration to the HubSpot CRM platform, enabling our mutual customers to grow better with our combined solutions." "Chili Piper is proven to increase inbound and outbound lead conversion," Vandenberghe added. "In expanding access to our offering, we can bring those benefits to the HubSpot CRM community."

In addition to HubSpot CRM, Chili Piper is also available to Salesforce CRM users.