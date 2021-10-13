Atrium Integrates with Gong
Atrium has integrated its sales management platform with Gong, bringing in automated analytics and insights for data-driven rep coaching. With the new integration, Atrium gives sales managers visibility into rep call behaviors, surfaces problem areas, and suggests actions for improving performance.
The integration is immediately available to users of the Atrium Data-Driven Sales Management Platform and tracks metrics using native call data in Gong for call behaviors such as the following:
- Talk ratio,
- Interactivity,
- Longest monologue,
- Patience,
- Question rate, and
- Keyword/phrase usage.
Just like the dozens of other KPIs and metrics provided in Atrium, customers can set goals on these metrics (at the rep and team level), automatically track trends and anomalies in performance (compared to historical and peer performance), and quickly link directly to Gong to review the underlying call.
"Sales managers and leaders risk being blindsided by performance shortfalls because they don't have the visibility into key rep behaviors and activities, especially in a distributed sales environment," said Jason Heidema, co-founder and CEO of Atrium, in a statement. "With the new integration with Gong, Atrium shines a light on call behaviors and activities that need to be fixed and proactively recommends remediation actions."
"Front-line sales and sales development managers are the unsung heroes of sales teams. We're excited to partner with Atrium and empower managers with the KPIs and metrics they need to coach and develop their teams more effectively," said Eilon Reshef, co-founder and chief product officer of Gong, in a statement.
