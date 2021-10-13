Atrium Integrates with Gong

Atrium has integrated its sales management platform with Gong, bringing in automated analytics and insights for data-driven rep coaching. With the new integration, Atrium gives sales managers visibility into rep call behaviors, surfaces problem areas, and suggests actions for improving performance.

The integration is immediately available to users of the Atrium Data-Driven Sales Management Platform and tracks metrics using native call data in Gong for call behaviors such as the following:

Talk ratio,

Interactivity,

Longest monologue,

Patience,

Question rate, and

Keyword/phrase usage.

Just like the dozens of other KPIs and metrics provided in Atrium, customers can set goals on these metrics (at the rep and team level), automatically track trends and anomalies in performance (compared to historical and peer performance), and quickly link directly to Gong to review the underlying call.