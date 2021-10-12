Outreach Acquires Canopy.io and Enhances Kaia and Success Plans

Outreach, providers of customer engagement and intelligence platforms, has acquired Canopy.io, a revenue intelligence software company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"In the past 18 unpredictable and transformative months, we have seen the rise of a new cohort of leaders we are calling revenue innovators, who have thrived by embracing the digital disruption of sales," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach, in a statement. "These are leaders who had to adapt and evolve their mindset to embrace automation and machine learning as the keys to driving predictable, efficient growth, consistently and despite the uncertainty in the market. They need tools that combine engagement with intelligence and marry together the art and the science of sales. The evolution of the Outreach platform does exactly that."

As part of Outreach, Canopy will be known as Outreach Commit, a new solution for sales forecasting.

Outreach also added to its existing suite of products with the following: