Braze Updates Platform to Better Accomodate First-Party Data

Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, today introduced several product and partnership updates to power personalization at scale and prioritize customer experiences built on first-party data.

"The recent iOS changes are the first of many privacy updates that technology platforms will implement in order to protect consumers," said Kevin Wang, senior vice president of product at Braze., in a statement. "These product updates are designed to help brands build out first-party data infrastructure capabilities, which will promote long-term sustainable business growth."

The Braze platform's latest technical updates allow for collection of first-party data. In this release, Braze Currents, the high-volume data streaming product, can now couple with Amazon EventBridge, a serverless event bus to build event-driven applications at scale. The new Amazon EventBridge Currents Connector collects customer preferences, attributes, and feedback directly as part of a mobile or web experience.

Braze Alloys partnerships with Appsflyer, RudderStack, and TreasureData have also expanded to Currents integrations for a more unified view of customers and more granular analytics to understand the impact of their customer engagement strategies.

"Through our initial partnership with Braze, brands were able to form a holistic view of their customer to deliver more personalized campaigns at scale," said Soumyadeb Mitra, founder and CEO of RudderStack, in a statement. "With our expanded partnership, brands will have a truly bi-directional and continuous data loop, which will lead to stronger customer experiences, higher retention rates, and increased lifetime value. We're excited for this next step in our partnership and look forward to continued success."

Braze Email now features Inbox Vision, added to the Drag-and-Drop Email Editor. This feature allows users to view emails from the perspective of different email and mobile devices. Furthermore, the new Global Email Style Settings enable companies to define their brand style within the email editor, select and store default colors, fonts, and more for emails composed in HTML or in the Drag-and-Drop Email Editor.

Braze also updated Canvas, its cross-channel customer journey management tool, with Canvas Action Paths. The new feature sends users down different journey paths based on specific actions they take.