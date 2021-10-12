Seismic Launches Fall 21 Release

Sales enablement solutions provider Seismic today introduced its Fall 2021 product release, which oiffers new Digital Sales Rooms where sellers can collaborate with buyers, provide hyper-relevant content, and deliver differentiated, personalized customer experiences.

"The next wave of enablement includes connecting with buyers where, when, and how they want to engage and providing immersive, personalized buyer experiences. Digital Sales Rooms serve as a key component of that promise by delivering easy access to all relevant information in one place," said Doug Winter, co-founder and CEO of Seismic, in a statement. "Seismic's comprehensive enablement platform enables sellers to effectively engage with buyers at the right time and place across every channel, from social media to email, SMS, interactive content, and now the ability to collaborate in digital sales rooms."

Digital Sales Rooms support two-way communication where sellers and buyers can comment, tag, pose questions, and use emoji reactions to collaborate throughout a deal cycle and beyond.

"The new Digital Sales Rooms by Seismic serve as an engagement nexus between our sellers and our customers," said Matt Bennett, director of revenue acceleration at PROS, in a statement. "It's a much more effective and innovative way to build on the conversation throughout the buying process from one central location and stand out to the buyer."

Seismic also integrated the solution with HubSpot CRM to surface smart content recommendations and targeted playbooks leveraging data from both HubSpot and Seismic.

Seismic's Fall 2021 Release follows its acquisition of Lessonly , the training and coaching solution now available as Lessonly by Seismic.