Prolifiq Updates Crush, Relationship Map, and Ace

Prolifiq has updated Prolifiq Crush, Prolifiq Relationshiip Map, and Prolifiq Ace, providing more flexibility when collaborating around cross-selling opportunities and allowing users to visualize more robust org charts with in-depth Contact details in a Relationship Map and get intelligent content usage insights. All three of these apps are available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

New features for Crush, Prolifiq's account management app, include customizable opportunity lists that allow users to tailor how their deal data is organized and viewed, as well as more efficient way to upload records, refresh data, and filter information in the Cross-Sell Map.

Relationship Map, which enables sales and customer success teams to bring their contacts to life across Salesforce Sales Cloud and Quip, now lets users add lead cards to account relationship maps. These cards represent leads on potential sales that can be converted to contact cards once the potential customer becomes an actual customer. In addition, Relationship Map now makes it easier to find key information related to accounts with the new Search within Account filter.

Prolifiq Ace, a digital content management app, has been upgraded with a new approval workflow in Management View that gives users more control over content uploads, more item visibility for approvals, and the ability to give other users permissions to approve items. Approval status for each object can now be viewed in the Content. Additionally, Ace can send email notifications when files are approved.