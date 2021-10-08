Folloze Launches Live Events

Folloze launched Folloze Live Events for marketing, extending the capabilities of the Folloze Buyer Experience using Zoom.

Folloze Live Events helps companies replicate in-person engagement and support the entire event life cycle, before, during, and after the event.

Key capabilities include the following:

"Smaller, high-touch events have always played a critical role in educating and creating relationships with buying teams," said David Brutman, co-founder and chief product officer of Folloze, in a statement. "We have seen growing demand for digitizing those customer engagement touchpoints and being able to execute them at a scale of hundreds of events a year. This requires a true agile model of democratizing the creating and managing of virtual events, by any marketer that wants to include it in their demand program. With Folloze Live Events, frontline marketing teams are empowered for the first time with the tools to quickly launch bespoke virtual experiences that engage and move prospects and customers to the next stage in the buyers' journey."

"The events of the past two years underscore the need to transform everyday experiences for a virtual world," said John Tu, SDK product manager at Zoom, in a statement. "Today, marketers and salespeople need new and innovative ways to build engaging relationships with their buyers. From digital round tables to customer field events, the Folloze Live Events solution is a game-changer. By integrating Zoom's Meeting SDK to bring Zoom functionality into the Folloze user experience to support micro-targeted events, field teams can create and manage complete event experiences in a way that delivers customer happiness."

"Virtual events are powerful, interactive, and personable channels to engage customers," said Steve O'Neil, director of Agent3, an account-based marketing services and technology agency, in a statement. "Unfortunately, the execution challenge associated with deploying these events at scale can often be insurmountable for frontline marketing teams. Folloze Live Events elevates our ability to deliver more personalized, targeted virtual event experiences to deeply engage the target accounts our clients care about most."