Affinity Solutions Partners with Flybits

Affinity Solutions, a consumer intelligence company, and Flybits, providers of a contextual engagement platform for the financial industry, have launched My Offers to enable financial institutions to deliver high-value, card-linked offers with contextual, personalized mobile app experiences.

With My Offers, banks will be able to draw on real-time, intelligent decisioning, such as mobile activity, device status, weather, and propensity to buy, to provide customers with a wide range of personalized high-value offers that do not require bank funding.