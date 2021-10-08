Affinity Solutions Partners with Flybits
Affinity Solutions, a consumer intelligence company, and Flybits, providers of a contextual engagement platform for the financial industry, have launched My Offers to enable financial institutions to deliver high-value, card-linked offers with contextual, personalized mobile app experiences.
With My Offers, banks will be able to draw on real-time, intelligent decisioning, such as mobile activity, device status, weather, and propensity to buy, to provide customers with a wide range of personalized high-value offers that do not require bank funding.
"The synergy between Flybits' embedded recommendation engine and Affinity’s unique ability to deliver and fund personalized high-value offers is a game-changer for banks looking to stand-out from their competitors. Together, we help financial institutions accelerate their time to market and provide a personalized, highly relevant, clutter-free experience for their customers," said Gerti Dervishi, chief growth officer of Flybits, in a statement. "Our partnership with Affinity Solutions helps bring contextual data insights and offers to the financial industry, providing better options and privacy, ultimately leading to better decisions and lives."
"To really move the needle on card activation and engagement, you need to deliver those offers at the moments that are most relevant to the customer. With My Offers, we're able to help banks do exactly that," said Phil Lore, chief revenue officer of Affinity Solutions, in a statement.
Related Articles
Affinity Launches Affinity Analytics
27 Apr 2021
Affintiy Analytics provides customizable, real-time reports on deal flow, networking, and crucial business processes.
Semcasting Integrates with Affinity Solutions
06 May 2021
Affinity Solutions' consumer purchasing and brand insights first-party data is now available within Semcasting's AudienceDesigner.