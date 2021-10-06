Momentive Expands Salesforce Integrations
Momentive, formerly SurveyMonkey) today announced several new integrations between GetFeedback and the Salesforce platform and Slack, which was acquired by Salesforce in December..
GetFeedback is purpose-built for the Salesforce ecosystem and available on the Salesforce AppExchange. The enhanced Slack integration, Salesforce integration, and new GetFeedback app enable users to embed the voice of the customer across more areas of the business.
The new capabilities include the following:
- A Slack integration that automatically pushes customer feedback into relevant Slack channels. GetFeedback users can now set conditions and logic for sending feedback notifications so the right teams can see and take instant action on high-priority customer feedback.
- An enhanced Salesforce integration that allows GetFeedback users to enrich Salesforce customer records in Sales and Service Clouds with feedback automatically captured from digital channels.
- A new GetFeedback AppExchange app that provides a comprehensive view of all CX programs and data from inside the Salesforce system of record.
"Any business that wants to stay ahead of the curve needs a solution that can keep up with ever-changing customer expectations and fit easily into an existing workflow," said Craig Shull, senior vice president and general manager of GetFeedback at Momentive, in a statement. "Legacy solutions keep data siloed in different tools, making it a challenge for customer feedback to flow to where it can generate insights and actions to drive customer experience forward. We're excited about these updates to GetFeedback's AppExchange solution."
"We are excited that Momentive is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they extend their integration across more areas of the business," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."
