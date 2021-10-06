Qualtrics Launches Experience ID

Qualtrics today launched Experience ID, a single, unified view of everything customers and employees have shared, including their preferences, beliefs, and feelings about their experiences with company products or brands.

Experience ID enables companies to personalize experiences at scale with granular insights about individuals, while also delivering aggregated views by segment, such as teams, geographies, verticals, and more, to identify emerging trends and new market opportunities.

Companies can use Experience ID to collect and consolidate feedback shared via its mobile app, on a call with customer support, or social media. With advanced machine learning and conversational analytics, Experience ID can identify what the customer cares about and suggest ways the company can personalize offers and interactions. Experience ID also tags these topics and creates customer segments to help the company understand emerging trends across its customer base.