Qualtrics Launches Experience ID
Qualtrics today launched Experience ID, a single, unified view of everything customers and employees have shared, including their preferences, beliefs, and feelings about their experiences with company products or brands.
Experience ID enables companies to personalize experiences at scale with granular insights about individuals, while also delivering aggregated views by segment, such as teams, geographies, verticals, and more, to identify emerging trends and new market opportunities.
Companies can use Experience ID to collect and consolidate feedback shared via its mobile app, on a call with customer support, or social media. With advanced machine learning and conversational analytics, Experience ID can identify what the customer cares about and suggest ways the company can personalize offers and interactions. Experience ID also tags these topics and creates customer segments to help the company understand emerging trends across its customer base.
"For decades, organizations have been trying to deeply understand their customers and employees. But the universe of feedback is so vast that they need the right technology to capture it and put it into action," Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin said in a statement. "Experience ID delivers a powerful lens that can focus on each customer and employee, and also zoom out and reveal the big picture, enabling organizations to build deep, personal relationships with customers and employees, authentically and at scale."