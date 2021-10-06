Plivo Launches Contacto, a Contact Center-as-a-Service Platform

Plivo, a cloud communications platform provider, today launched Contacto,, an omnichannel, mobile-first contact center platform that allows retail and ecommerce companies to enable personalized, high-touch interactions weaving together artificial intelligence, sentiment analysis, and omnichannel capabilities, embedded directly into websites and applications.>

"Most businesses don't have the time or resources to build out a fully customized call center. They're already too occupied with running their own business," said Venky Balasubramanian, founder and CEO of Plivo, in a statement. "That's why we created Contacto: so every company, from Fortune 100s to small business owners, can provide their customers with world-class customer service interactions. Contacto's AI-powered chatbots can quickly qualify customers and escalate tickets seamlessly to live representatives, where real-time sentiment analysis helps them provide better service, all within the brand's existing platforms."

Key features of Contacto include the following: