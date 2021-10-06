ActiveCampaign Launches Custom Objects

ActiveCampaign today launched Custom Objects, allowing businesses of all sizes to build automations from unique data specific to their business models.

With custom Objects, businesses of any size will be able to build workflows that let them create dynamic, automated experiences based on any set of unique data from across their entire tech stacks.

Custom Objects capitalizes on the more than 870 integrations that 70 percent of ActiveCampaign customers use and more than 600 automation recipes.

Through ActiveCampaign's updated Salesforce integration, customers can trigger automations from updates and changes to Salesforce Opportunities. Now when an Opportunity in Salesforce is created or updated, customers can kick off a series of internal alerts or tasks, trigger an onboarding message sequence, send a message to the Contact within the Opportunity, and much more.

Businesses that use Zendesk Support with ActiveCampaign as their ticketing solution can now update contacts with details from new tickets or when a ticket changes and automate the creation of Zendesk tickets. Users can automatically sync prospect information, like website visits, open support tickets, and form fills.

Live entertainment venues that sell tickets for events through Eventbrite will be able to create an 'Events' custom object to manage types of events, tickets, attendees, date, etc. The user could then trigger automations to send out event information, follow-up, post-event promotions, and more.

Partners and developers can create new integrations that leverage custom objects via& API or through App Studio, a self-serve portal to build apps on ActiveCampaign's platform. Customers with an Enterprise plan have developer access to build their own custom object solutions as well.