Validity Launches V Release of DemandTools

Validity, a provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, today launched the V release of its flagship DemandTools product to help companies maintain clean, accurate, and trustworthy data.

The DemandTools V release includes the following new capabilities:

The newly integrated Assess module allows organizations to understand how strong or weak their data is, revealing where they should prioritize their time and resources to remediate issues;

A more modern interface, including intuitive grouping of functionality organized by the problems data quality teams are trying to solve;

Mac compatibility;

Single Sign On (SSO) options;

An embedded scheduler;

Cross-field comparisons; and

Contact account relationship merging capabilities.