Validity Launches V Release of DemandTools
Validity, a provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, today launched the V release of its flagship DemandTools product to help companies maintain clean, accurate, and trustworthy data.
The DemandTools V release includes the following new capabilities:
- The newly integrated Assess module allows organizations to understand how strong or weak their data is, revealing where they should prioritize their time and resources to remediate issues;
- A more modern interface, including intuitive grouping of functionality organized by the problems data quality teams are trying to solve;
- Mac compatibility;
- Single Sign On (SSO) options;
- An embedded scheduler;
- Cross-field comparisons; and
- Contact account relationship merging capabilities.
"DemandTools is one of the original pioneers of database quality management. We have been helping organizations solve their most pressing data quality challenges since 2000, and we're not letting up," said Chris Hyde, senior vice president and global head of data solutions at Validity, in a statement. "We are continuing to push the industry forward and stretch DemandTools' capabilities to better support the evolving needs of CRM admins today who are beholden to antiquated CRM software and at times feel like they serve the CRM as opposed to the CRM serving them. With DemandTools V release, our customers now have access to all the tools and functionality they need to make good, clean data their top asset and competitive differentiator."