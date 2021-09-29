HypeAuditor Launches Influencer Outreach
HypeAuditor today launched the Influencer Outreach tool to help companies communicate with influencers.
Influencer Outreach helps marketers to research and interact with influencers from within the HypeAuditor platform,a comprehensive set of tools for companies to discover and analyze influencers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, verify their authenticity, and track the results of influencer marketing campaigns.
"We know that the best brand and influencer relationships are based on authenticity and meaning," said Alex Frolov, CEO of HypeAuditor, in a statement. "With our new outreach tool, we've made it easier than ever for brands to discover, analyze, and reach out to potential influencers, all in one platform."
Related Articles
HypeAuditor Launches Competitor Grid
11 Mar 2021
HypeAuditor's Competitor Grid analyzes competitors' influencer marketing campaigns.