Amperity Launches Version 4.0 of Its CDP

Amperity, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, today launched the fourth generation of its platform, Amperity 4.0, with new features and capabilities to accelerate the shift to first-party customer data management.

This latest evolution of Amperity CDP helps companies tackle new challenges, such as the death of the third-party cookie, increasing consumer demand for real-time, personalized experiences, and internal teams' desire to collaborate on enterprise-wide customer data initiatives with modern, easy-to-use technology that doesn't sacrifice data governance.

Amperity 4.0 includes the following:

StreamRT, for real-time event streaming;

Self-optimizing predictive models with 30 percent better performance;

New integrations and partner solutions with Braze, Optimizely, Attentive, Persado, Zendesk, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Adobe, Oracle, Google Ads, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft, Infutor, Throttle, Facebook, Neustar, Liveramp, and Snowflake;

Multi360, with access controls and data governance for multi-brand, multi-country, multi-owner (i.e. franchises), and multi-team data management;

BI Connect dashboarding with side-by-side data hydration across business intelligence tools;

Real-time query performance reviews; and

Anonymous Engage, to analyze and reach anonymous offline consumers.