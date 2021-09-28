Accretive Media Launches Accretive Outcomes to Measure OOH Results

Accretive Media, a provider of out-of-home data and technology, has launched Accretive Outcomes, delivering measurement and attribution for the out-of-home advertising channel.

"We believe that access to accurate and reliable measurement will be a huge catalyst for growth for the out-of-home industry, and are thrilled to lead the charge," said Craig Benner, founder and CEO of Accretive Media, in a statement. "Advertisers want to invest more in out-of-home advertising but can't spend tens of thousands of dollars and wait weeks after every campaign to determine if the spend was worth it. Accretive Outcomes ensures that advertisers clearly understand how their out-of-home investment is performing, regardless of the screen, the platform, or the format they ran."

Accretive's suite of measurement products considers the nuance of consumers in the physical world and their interaction with out-of-home venues. The key to the platform is Accretive's Out-of-Home Graph; a repository of POI data, screen locations, household information, mobile location data, and online and offline sales data. The platform joins campaign data with the graph to help advertisers understand the impact of their out-of-home adverting.

Metrics available in the reporting suite include web visitation, online sales, app downloads, foot traffic, reach/frequency, return on ad spend, and custom offline sales reports.

Clients have already seen the benefits of the technology. "Accretive's measurement has completely changed the way we think about the out-of-home channel and how it fits into our media mix," said Lawrence Shapiro, head of marketing for Electra Meccanica, in a statement. "We now have greater visibility and control into how out-of-home helps us achieve our goals and can grow our presence in the channel with confidence."

Accretive Outcomes works with all OOH formats and platforms and provides advertisers more control over how analytics are structured to ensure alignment with other channels. It can also provide omnichannel integration to help with more advanced attribution requirements, like online to offline sales, multitouch, and media mix modeling.