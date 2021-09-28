Rybbon Integrates with Medallia Experience Cloud

Rybbon, a provider of digital rewards solutions, has integrated with Medallia Experience Cloud, allowing Medallia users to add Rybbon incentives to Medallia surveys.

"The Rybbon automated digital rewards platform can dramatically reduce administrative time and improve response rates," said Jignesh Shah, head of global integrated incentives at Rybbon, in a statement. "It's not unusual for our clients to see a dramatic increase in survey response rates by incentivizing respondents with a diverse selection of digital rewards."

Rybbon for Medallia was built using the Medallia Developer Platform.

"We are thrilled to see partners like Rybbon developing solutions that help elevate employee and customer experiences," said Medallia Chief Product Officer Sarika Khanna in a statement. "Businesses are demanding the ability to extend and integrate solutions from core platforms. We're opening the floodgates for customers and partners to innovate and build in-app experiences into their products."

"Our clients are dedicated to driving loyalty and advocacy by improving the customer and employee experience," said Steve Vierra, executive vice president of Medallia, in a statement. "Through the Medallia Developer Portal, Rybbon was able to create a solution to give our customers powerful new tools to increase participation, improve engagement, and drive employee recognition."