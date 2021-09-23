Dialpad Updates Its App on Salesforce AppExchange

Dialpad, a communication and collaboration solutions provider, has updated its Dialpad for Salesforce app on Salesforce AppExchange.

Dialpad for Salesforce combines Dialpad's cloud communications platform for talk, messaging, meetings, and contact center with the Salesforce Platform. It is integrated with both Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud.

Key features and capabilities include the following:

Cloud-based unified communications and contact center solutions integrated within Salesforce;

Dialpad's Voice Intelligence (Vi) engine that enables real-time voice data capture, transcription, and sentiment analysis, combined with Salesforce's Einstein artificial intelligence engine;

Open platforms and native integrations.

"Over the past six months, Dialpad connected more than 1.5 million calls to Salesforce, reducing the amount of app-switching for agents while taking non-revenue-generating tasks like note-taking out of their hands, giving them more flexibility than ever before," said Joe Manuele, senior vice president of corporate and business development at Dialpad, in a statement. "We are eager to continue building and innovating on the Salesforce platform."

Other recent improvements to the Dialpad for Salesforce app have included Dialpad Powerdialer for Salesforce,Salesforce High-Velocity Sales integration,custom objects and logging integration, the ability to connect Dialpad to Salesforce sandboxes, and Salesforce Omnichannel integration that automatically updates agent status when on a call.