Syniverse Adds WhatsApp Business API on Syniverse CPaaS Concierge

Syniverse is now allowing companies to use the WhatsApp Business Application Programming Interface (API) within its Syniverse CPaaS Concierge Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.

WhatsApp Business API is specifically built for medium-to-large businesses to send messages at scale using automation, personalization, and interactive options.

The Syniverse CPaaS Concierge helps users create and deploy automated workflows across platforms, including the Syniverse Salesforce application to chat with customers via WhatsApp and seamlessly add the conversation record for future reference.

Syniverse's CPaaS Concierge, a cloud-based omnichannel communications, is comprised of mobile messaging; identity and security-related tools; a workflow orchestration engine; a library of programmable connectors and integrations into key enterprise resources planning (ERP), CRM, and SaaS platforms; and a white-glove support model where Syniverse co-creates mobile customer engagement initiatives.