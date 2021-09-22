P360 Adds to ZING SMS Communication Module
P360, a developer of technology for life sciences companies, has enhanced its ZING Communication Module for sending custom branded, templated SMS text messages and other digital assets to healthcare professionals by adding two-way calling, activity tracking, smart automations, flexible integrations, and more.
"The ZING Communication Module is a powerful [unified communications-as-a-service] platform that's helping life sciences companies deliver compliant, unified, one-to-one communication to healthcare professionals that is not only targeted but that is welcome," said P360 CEO and Founder Anupam Nandwana in a statement. "With its new upgrades, ZING is now one of the most powerful HCP engagement platforms on the market. Not only can sales teams easily deliver much-needed information to HCPs and their staff, they can also obtain marketing data that makes future engagements more meaningful. And they get the power of an effective, efficient communication system as well. This is not a mass-texting system; it is a dynamic, professional platform for powering the direct communication that already exists through this interface."
With the new platform, users can do the following:
- Exchange SMS messages;
- Send bite-sized assets, hyperlinks, and videos instantly;/li>
- Customize brand messaging;
- Receive inbound messaging from customers;
- Make and receive calls;
- Send automated responses;
- Ensure compliance, with all messages, digital assets, and replies preapproved by compliance teams and preloaded into the system. They can also be locked to outside edits and made visible only to the reps whoneed them.
- Integrate HCP profiles with sales profiles in existing CRM systems.
- Harness analytics, with all interactions tracked within the ZING application. This includes: number of messages sent by reps and customers; territory; date/time; number of messages by templates, and breakdown of usage; time and day when reps and customers are most active; message open and click-through rate; customer location, browser, operating system and device used; and breakdown of customer vs. non-customer.
- Get more targeted over time with AI that uses past text message interactions to determine the best time to contact and more.
- Create custom reports, with a back-end dashboard that offers custom reporting and other management tools. This includes a geographical view of message activity, activity readout regarding clicks, and more.