P360 Adds to ZING SMS Communication Module

P360, a developer of technology for life sciences companies, has enhanced its ZING Communication Module for sending custom branded, templated SMS text messages and other digital assets to healthcare professionals by adding two-way calling, activity tracking, smart automations, flexible integrations, and more.

"The ZING Communication Module is a powerful [unified communications-as-a-service] platform that's helping life sciences companies deliver compliant, unified, one-to-one communication to healthcare professionals that is not only targeted but that is welcome," said P360 CEO and Founder Anupam Nandwana in a statement. "With its new upgrades, ZING is now one of the most powerful HCP engagement platforms on the market. Not only can sales teams easily deliver much-needed information to HCPs and their staff, they can also obtain marketing data that makes future engagements more meaningful. And they get the power of an effective, efficient communication system as well. This is not a mass-texting system; it is a dynamic, professional platform for powering the direct communication that already exists through this interface."

With the new platform, users can do the following: