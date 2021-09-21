Introhive Updates Revenue Acceleration Platform

Introhive has released the latest quarterly update of its Revenue Acceleration platform with new dashboards, business intelligence workbooks, integrations, and search capabilities.

In this release, Introhive users now have access to prebuilt sales activity dashboards, showing where sales teams are spending their time and for how long, and a Contact Analysis Dashboard that provides insights on the depth and breadth of connections across companies and departments and job seniority.

Introhive's new business intelligence workbooks help employees build visualizations to drive revenue, relationships, and retention. The first workbook provides teams with a Global View of Relationships.

Introhive in this release is also integrating with Upper Sigma's Sigma Lifecycle Manager, providing a ;Salesforce platform-based solution to gain a true 360-degree view of business relationships.

Also new is Introhive's Merge and Archive for Microsoft Dynamics 365, a set of data quality solutions. These solutions complement ntrohive's Cleanse, Populate, and Update for Microsoft Dynamics. Merge enables users to identify and de-duplicate contact records in CRM, while Archive can surface and remove old, stale contact records.

"Your CRM is only as valuable as the data that it contains. With the addition of Merge and Archive functionality, Cleanse is now a one stop shop for contact data quality management, ensuring contacts are evergreen and ready to be leveraged by the entire organization," said Julie Taylor, lead product marketer at Introhive, in a blog post.

And finally, the Intelligence Panel enables users to access contact and account intelligence without leaving the inbox or calendar. With new searchability, users can now look up contacts and view related insights directly within their workflows.