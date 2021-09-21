AdAdapted Introduces Direct, a Mobile Advertising Solution
AdAdapted, a shopping list marketing and insights platform built for consumer packaged goods manufacturers, agencies, and retailers, has launched AdAdapted Direct, an on-demand, self-managed advertising solution.
AdAdapted Direct helps users develop creative, select ad types, choose targeting, and track performance. Marketers can track their campaign performance daily via the dashboard. AdAdapted Direct helps businesses target verified shoppers and get their branded products on shopping lists during pre-planning and referenced at the shelf in-store.
AdAdapted Direct serves targeted mobile ads to AdAdapted's exclusive network of more than 100 million shopping list app users, while they are actively building their grocery lists. The ads include a frictionless button that adds branded products to their lists via AdAdapted's patented Add-It technology.
"Brands and retailers looking for highly effective advertising tools and a differentiated audience are often stumped to find tools that fit their company needs," said Joshua Sukenic, vice president and general manager of AdAdapted Direct, in a statement. "AdAdapted Direct empowers brands to run campaigns that fit their budgets while providing control, flexibility, and agility. We get brands in front of consumers closer to the point of purchase. AdAdapted Direct provides a new-to-market opportunity to activate consumer marketing to drive brand awareness and get branded products directly onto shopping lists and into shopping carts with one simple solution."