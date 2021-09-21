AdAdapted Introduces Direct, a Mobile Advertising Solution

AdAdapted, a shopping list marketing and insights platform built for consumer packaged goods manufacturers, agencies, and retailers, has launched AdAdapted Direct, an on-demand, self-managed advertising solution.

AdAdapted Direct helps users develop creative, select ad types, choose targeting, and track performance. Marketers can track their campaign performance daily via the dashboard. AdAdapted Direct helps businesses target verified shoppers and get their branded products on shopping lists during pre-planning and referenced at the shelf in-store.

AdAdapted Direct serves targeted mobile ads to AdAdapted's exclusive network of more than 100 million shopping list app users, while they are actively building their grocery lists. The ads include a frictionless button that adds branded products to their lists via AdAdapted's patented Add-It technology.