Kixie Launches Kixie PowerCall & SMS Application on Salesforce AppExchange

Kixie has integrated its Kixie PowerCall and SMS application with Salesforce and made them available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Kixie now automatically logs calls, SMS messages, call outcomes, and notes in Salesforce and creates new contacts when dialing or receiving a call from a new number. The platform also includes productivity features, such as automatic voicemail drops, SMS templates, click-to-call, and Kixie's unique local presence feature, ConnectionBoost, an advanced form of local presence dialing that uses real phone numbers in all 477 North American area codes, cycling between dozens of real numbers in each to optimize pickup rates

Kixie's voice and SMS capabilities are available in both the Classic and Lightning versions of Salesforce