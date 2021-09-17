Zuora Launches Unified Monetization Solution

Zuora, providers of a cloud-based subscription management platform, launched Unified Monetization at its Journey to Usership customers event. The solution will enable companies to monetize their subscriptions, products, and usage-based services with one unified experience.

Unified Monetization empowers digital-first subscription natives to expand their services by including one-time offers to grow subscriber relationships over time. Zuora customers can monetize one-time, recurring, or usage-based services.

"Subscriptions are essential for transforming the next generation of businesses, but they shouldn't be the only option," said Sri Srinivasan, chief product and engineering officer at Zuora, in a statement. "To deliver the best ongoing subscriber experiences, companies are looking to combine offerings in new ways, with a mix of subscription, usage, and one-time offers."

Also announced at The Journey to Usership, Zuora unveiled enterprise- and developer-focused Central Platform advancements. They include the following:

A new software development kit that empowers companies to launch monetization applications faster.

A new configurable user experience; and

New IT tools that make deploying Zuora faster.

"We are thrilled to see Zuora's pace of innovation to support our non-recurring consumable and field service offerings," said Trevor Owens, vice president of architecture at Quench, in a statement. "Unified Monetization will provide the flexibility to seamlessly bill for all our products, subscriptions, and services on a single platform, and if desired, a single invoice. This will eliminate tedious back-end integration and data reconciliation efforts present today, providing the immediate agility to monetize our water-as-a-service on a single platform."

Zuora also announced a multi-tiered agreement with Microsoft to integrate several Microsoft products with Zuora. These include the ability to run applications on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, connecting Zuora Revenue with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, and the ability to embed Microsoft Power BI Reports into Zuora Billing, Revenue, and Collect.