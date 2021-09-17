Zuora Launches Unified Monetization Solution
Zuora, providers of a cloud-based subscription management platform, launched Unified Monetization at its Journey to Usership customers event. The solution will enable companies to monetize their subscriptions, products, and usage-based services with one unified experience.
Unified Monetization empowers digital-first subscription natives to expand their services by including one-time offers to grow subscriber relationships over time. Zuora customers can monetize one-time, recurring, or usage-based services.
"Subscriptions are essential for transforming the next generation of businesses, but they shouldn't be the only option," said Sri Srinivasan, chief product and engineering officer at Zuora, in a statement. "To deliver the best ongoing subscriber experiences, companies are looking to combine offerings in new ways, with a mix of subscription, usage, and one-time offers."
Also announced at The Journey to Usership, Zuora unveiled enterprise- and developer-focused Central Platform advancements. They include the following:
- A new software development kit that empowers companies to launch monetization applications faster.
- A new configurable user experience; and
- New IT tools that make deploying Zuora faster.
"We are thrilled to see Zuora's pace of innovation to support our non-recurring consumable and field service offerings," said Trevor Owens, vice president of architecture at Quench, in a statement. "Unified Monetization will provide the flexibility to seamlessly bill for all our products, subscriptions, and services on a single platform, and if desired, a single invoice. This will eliminate tedious back-end integration and data reconciliation efforts present today, providing the immediate agility to monetize our water-as-a-service on a single platform."
Zuora also announced a multi-tiered agreement with Microsoft to integrate several Microsoft products with Zuora. These include the ability to run applications on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, connecting Zuora Revenue with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, and the ability to embed Microsoft Power BI Reports into Zuora Billing, Revenue, and Collect.
"Zuora customers work on a massive scale but need to deliver top-quality customized experiences to each individual subscriber," Srinivasan said. "These new integrations between Zuora Revenue and Microsoft will deliver incredible agility into the tools that finance professionals use globally, offer new insights into subscription and revenue recognition analytics, and provide cloud infrastructure that scales to support the world's largest companies."
"Zuora supports the ever increasing demands on automating revenue recognition and adhering to standards such as ASC 606," said Toby Bowers, general manager of the Business Applications Group at Microsoft, in a statement. "This integration will rely on the flexibility of the cloud and our solutions, like Microsoft Azure, Power BI, and Dynamics 365, to provide the intelligence and agility for our customers looking to solve these complex revenue challenges."
Related Articles
Zuora Launches Updated Central Platform for Subscription Businesses
28 May 2020
Free platform workflows enable customer growth and agility during unpredictable market conditions
Zuora Launches Collect AI for Subscription Businesses
18 Mar 2021
With Zuora Collect AI, applied machine learning leverages Zuora's subscription data to guide customers toward subscriptions.