DotData Partners with Tableau

dotData, a provider of business automation solutions, today announced a partnership with Tableau, Salesforce's analytics platform, to enable Tableau users to leverage the power of dotData's AI Automation to build customized predictive analytics solutions.

By combining Tableau's data preparation and visualization capabilities with dotData's augmented insights discovery and predictive modeling capabilities, Tableau users can perform full-cycle predictive analysis from raw data through data preparation and insight discovery through AI-based predictions and actionable dashboards.