DotData Partners with Tableau
dotData, a provider of business automation solutions, today announced a partnership with Tableau, Salesforce's analytics platform, to enable Tableau users to leverage the power of dotData's AI Automation to build customized predictive analytics solutions.
By combining Tableau's data preparation and visualization capabilities with dotData's augmented insights discovery and predictive modeling capabilities, Tableau users can perform full-cycle predictive analysis from raw data through data preparation and insight discovery through AI-based predictions and actionable dashboards.
"This partnership empowers a new class of citizen data scientists through our low-code and no-code platforms and allows users to discover deeper, more diverse, and more predictive insights," said Ryohei Fujimaki, founder and CEO of dotData, in a statement. "We are very excited about this partnership with Tableau, one of the world's most renowned analytics platforms. This partnership accelerates our vision to democratize augmented and predictive analysis for enterprise through AI automation."