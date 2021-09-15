Salesforce Adds AI to Marketing Cloud

Salesforce today introduced artificial intelligence-powered innovations for Marketing Cloud to help companies humanize every interaction; make trusted, first-party data the foundation of their digital strategy; and optimize marketing impact with unified analytics.

The innovations announced today include Einstein Engagement Scoring in Salesforce CDP, Einstein Designer, Interaction Studio Templates, and Datorama Connectors.

"Brands that have accelerated success during the pandemic are data-focused, embrace AI, prioritize privacy, and find agile ways to collaborate across their entire organization," said Michael Kostow, executive vice president and general manager of Marketing Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "By combining Marketing Cloud's new AI innovations with Slack, companies can quickly deliver highly personalized and relevant messages, build trusted customer relationships, and drive growth."

Einstein Engagement Scoring in Salesforce CDP helps marketers use AI with cross-cloud data to target their most active subscribers within Salesforce CDP.

Interaction Studio Templates deliver personalized interactions with templates that now extend and simplify personalization to customers via ATMs, point-of-sale systems, and call centers.

Interaction Studio integration with Experience Cloud provides personalized web, mobile, and portal experiences based on real-time engagement.

Interaction Studio integration with CRM gives sales and service teams real-time visibility into customer behavior, segmentation, and next-best actions.

Einstein Designer creates relevant content with the help of AI in seconds using variations of available images, copy, and headlines.

Datorama Connectors and Apps for Salesforce CDP and Interaction Studio enable marketers to understand the business impact of their first-party, data-driven marketing and advertising. With out-of-the-box analytics apps and deeper Einstein Marketing Insights, companies can optimize return on investment and customer lifetime value.