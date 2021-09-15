Clari Acquires DealPoint and Updates Revenue Operations Platform

Clari, a provider of revenue operations software, has acquired DealPoint, a provider of deal management and collaboration technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DealPoint's deal management and collaboration solution enables visibility for sales teams into the connections and agreements between buyers and sellers. Through deal room technology and mutual action plans, DealPoint streamlines the connection between buyers and sellers, making it easy for both sides to align on how and when deals will close.

Clari today also introduced enhancements to its Revenue Operations platform with execution insights that bring together conversational intelligence, email discussion insights, expanded relationship intelligence, and new pipeline risk and momentum indicators .

"Sales teams waste too much time sifting through mountains of complex deal data across multiple tools trying to get the answers they need to win more and be more productive," said Kurt Leafstrand, senior vice president of products at Clari, in a statement. "We are bringing order to this chaos by unifying the most actionable insights into one workspace that streamlines execution and accelerates growth for the entire sales team."

Clari's new execution insights include the following:

Customer conversation integrations through partnerships with Gong and Chorus that will allow call recordings to be available in Clari.

Detailed Activity Views, for a complete picture of critical deal insights through an expanded view of interaction, including full email body content, sales meetings, and customer conversation integrations.

Relationship Insights, showing key relationship metrics for all stakeholders involved in deals.

Risk & Momentum Indicators, with actionable insights for guided selling, allowing front-line managers to identify and act on pipeline risk or momentum.