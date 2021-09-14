Knosys Integrates KnowledgeIQ with Salesforce
Knosys has integrated its knowledge management solution, KnowledgeIQ, with Salesforce, allowing customer-facing teams to access information from accross their entire businesses.
Integrating KnowledgeIQ with Salesforce enables the following:
- Proactive agent assistance;
- Predictive search;
- Real-time alerts of changes;
- Collaboration with governance;
- Contextual knowledge and agents' fingertips; and
- A single source of truth.
"KnowledgeIQ gives agents access to organization-wide knowledge from within their Salesforce interface, making it easier and faster to address customer issues," said Knosys' managing director, John Thompson, in a statement. "Organizations are now looking for effective ways to improve agent productivity, reach their customers, and build brand loyalty. KnowledgeIQ has developed a platform that provides enhanced and quick integration, and we are excited to provide our customers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional experiences to both agents and customers. Furthermore, having an externalized knowledge system means those employees who do not have access to Salesforce also benefit from direct access to the knowledge company-wide."