Knosys Integrates KnowledgeIQ with Salesforce

Knosys has integrated its knowledge management solution, KnowledgeIQ, with Salesforce, allowing customer-facing teams to access information from accross their entire businesses.

Integrating KnowledgeIQ with Salesforce enables the following:

Proactive agent assistance;

Predictive search;

Real-time alerts of changes;

Collaboration with governance;

Contextual knowledge and agents' fingertips; and

A single source of truth.