Feedvisor Unveils Feedvisor360

Feedvisor, providers of an optimization and intelligence platform for retailers on Amazon, Walmart, and e-marketplaces, has launched Feedvisor360 for continuous optimization of advertising, pricing, and inventory on Amazon.

Feedvisor 360 is an artificial intelligence-powered platform that continuously monitors market dynamics across advertising, pricing, inventory, and more. It automatically identifies opportunities and implements real-time integrated actions that drive sales and profits.

"Feedvisor360 integrates data across operational, marketing, and inventory domains and connects it with AI-driven optimization engines, acting autonomously and simultaneously to maximize sales velocity and profitability in real time," said Victor Rosenman, CEO and founder of Feedvisor, in a statement. "For the first time ever, brands and retailers on Amazon will have access to a holistic platform offering a completely integrated view of their data, actions, and opportunities like never before. It is a game changer for brands and retailers on Amazon."

Feedvisor360 includes the following:

Real-time price and bidding optimizations;

Holistic analyses and actions on key opportunities;

Precise, SKU-level insights; and

Actionable market intelligence.