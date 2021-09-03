Salesforce Adds to Sales Cloud

Salesforce this week introduced several Sales Cloud innovations, giving sales teams artificial intelligence-powered insights, integrated sales enablement resources, and self-service options.

The new Sales Cloud innovations include the following:

Revenue Intelligence, to equip sales leaders with insights throughout the entire sales and revenue cycle, from closing deals to setting forecasts to building new pipelines. It combines Sales Cloud, Einstein, and Tableau capabilities into a unified revenue management command center so that users cab analyze the health of the business with Einstein Deal Insights that provide AI-powered predictions around deals likely to close or push and sales closing KPIs; leverage analytics powered by Tableau to address gaps in targets and actionable insights to drive forecast accuracy; and identify trends from across multiple dimensions, such as best practices from top sales reps and deals.

Sales Enablement, now embedded directly within Sales Cloud, makes it easier to build high-performing sales teams fast. Einstein surfaces coachable moments related to pipeline and deal insights, while Trailhead helps deliver personalized learning journeys and facilitate peer-to-peer knowledge sharing across modern channels like video and Slack. Users can then measure the impact of enablement activities on key sales metrics, like lead-to-opportunity conversion rate, reduction in sales cycle time, increased close rates.

Subscription Management for Revenue Cloud, empowering customers to manage subscriptions from any self-service channel on their own; handle revenue actions, from product to cash, and access metrics for insights into recurring business; and integrate into e-commerce, in-app, or any other self-service touchpoint. Einstein helps them prioritize collection efforts by predicting the risk of late or non-payments and recommends the next-best action to ensure consistent revenue streams.

Revenue Intelligence, Sales Enablement, and Subscription Management are all powered by Salesforce Customer 360.