ZoomInfo Unveils Integrations with Chorus.ai

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today introduced its first integrations with Chorus.ai since acquiring the company in July.

Customers can now transcribe and analyze calls taken in ZoomInfo Engage, access Chorus' Momentum Insights within ZoomInfo, and unlock ZoomInfo's business-to-business data and insights within Chorus' conversation intelligence platform.

"Since announcing ZoomInfo's acquisition of Chorus just last month, our team has made great strides in seamlessly making key features of the Chorus platform available to our customers," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, in a statement. "These integrations will allow sales, marketing, and operations teams to instantly use both ZoomInfo and Chorus to expand their pipelines via a data-first approach that they can't get with any other platform on the market."

ZoomInfo and Chorus customers who use Salesforce can leverage the dialer function in ZoomInfo Engage to automatically save call recordings to their Salesforce accounts and push them to Chorus for call transcription and analysis. Teams can then listen to previous conversations.

Chorus' Momentum Insights, which provides relationship intelligence, is now available within ZoomInfo, Chorus, and Salesforce. Combined Chorus and ZoomInfo users can now view conversation and relationship insights within the ZoomInfo platform for better visibility and management of their prospect and customer pipelines.

ZoomInfo is now the primary data enrichment source for the Chorus platform, populating prospect and customer contacts, titles, and more with ZoomInfo's intelligence. Replacing Chorus' enrichment data source with ZoomInfo data has resulted in 33 percent higher match rates and 10 times faster load times on contact records in Chorus.