Smartly.io Launches Ad Ranking

Smartly.io, providers of a social advertising automation platform, today released Ad Ranking within its insights offering.

Ad Ranking now allows advertisers to identify both top and bottom-performing ads with a visual analysis to better inform future creative direction and optimize performance in the next wave of advertising. It enables advertisers to test creative variations and identify what's working and what's not. Advertisers can then pivot and put those insights into action with Smartly.io's all-in-one reporting view.

"Data privacy continues to play an increasingly important role in digital advertising, and creative is quickly emerging as the answer to an evolving industry where personalization and privacy must intersect," said Kristo Ovaska, CEO and co-founder of Smartly.io,in a statement. "Advertisers need to bridge the gap between creative, media, and data to test what's resonating across all buyer journey touchpoints. This is critical for optimizing both in-flight and future ad campaigns in a seamless, agile, and automated way, freeing up marketing teams for more creativity and ideation to build trusted connections with their consumers."

"Smartly.io's new Ad Ranking feature has cut the time it takes to glean insights about our ad performance," said Freya Gordon, senior performance marketing executive at Huel, in a statement. "The visual representation of performance has been especially useful to our creative team, which sometimes struggles to cut through the numbers."