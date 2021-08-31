Bizzabo Partners with Brightcove
Bizzabo, providers of an event success platform, is partnering with Brightcove, a provider of video for business, to give event professionals an end-to-end solution for designing, managing, executing, and measuring the success of virtual and hybrid events of any scale.
Bizzabo customers can now integrate Brightcove's broadcast-grade streaming technology into any event, whether entirely virtual or a combination of virtual and in-person.
"Flexibility is key for our customers and partners. Many organizations are continuing to plan with contingencies, and they depend on Bizzabo to support every type of event," said Chad Blaise, Bizzabo's vice president of customers and partners, in a statement. "Brightcove is an ideal partner because their platform is built to scale with the customers' needs, even when those needs change during the planning process."
"We are excited to partner with Bizzabo to ensure our customers have the flexibility, scalability, and reliability for their virtual and hybrid events," said Lynn Tinney, vice president of global partners at Brightcove, in a statement. "Virtual and hybrid events are here to stay, and this new partnership will enable organizations around the world to bring their events to life with video."
