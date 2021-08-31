Bizzabo Partners with Brightcove

Bizzabo, providers of an event success platform, is partnering with Brightcove, a provider of video for business, to give event professionals an end-to-end solution for designing, managing, executing, and measuring the success of virtual and hybrid events of any scale.

Bizzabo customers can now integrate Brightcove's broadcast-grade streaming technology into any event, whether entirely virtual or a combination of virtual and in-person.