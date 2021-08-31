-->
  • August 31, 2021

Bizzabo Partners with Brightcove

Bizzabo, providers of an event success platform, is partnering with Brightcove, a provider of video for business, to give event professionals an end-to-end solution for designing, managing, executing, and measuring the success of virtual and hybrid events of any scale.

Bizzabo customers can now integrate Brightcove's broadcast-grade streaming technology into any event, whether entirely virtual or a combination of virtual and in-person.

"Flexibility is key for our customers and partners. Many organizations are continuing to plan with contingencies, and they depend on Bizzabo to support every type of event," said Chad Blaise, Bizzabo's vice president of customers and partners, in a statement. "Brightcove is an ideal partner because their platform is built to scale with the customers' needs, even when those needs change during the planning process."

"We are excited to partner with Bizzabo to ensure our customers have the flexibility, scalability, and reliability for their virtual and hybrid events," said Lynn Tinney, vice president of global partners at Brightcove, in a statement. "Virtual and hybrid events are here to stay, and this new partnership will enable organizations around the world to bring their events to life with video."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

Bizzabo Partners with Kaltura on Virtual Experience Solution

20 Mar 2020

Bizzabo's Virtual Experience Solution is an online platform for event marketing during COVID-19.

Brightcove Launches Virtual Event Experiences

29 Jun 2020

Brightcove Virtual Event Experiences includes customizable, immersive, live, and always-on video experiences to help companies swap physical events for virtual ones.

Brightcove Partners with Cvent for Virtual Events

23 Sep 2020

 Partnership embeds Brightcove's video technology into Cvent's Virtual Attendee Hub.

Bizzabo Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program

03 Feb 2021

Bizzabo partners with Adobe to help marketers run and measure virtual and hybrid events.

Bizzabo Launches Global Partner Program

18 Feb 2021

Bizzabo's new program empowers partners to tap into Bizzabo's Event Success Platform and expertise.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research